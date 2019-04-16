President Akufo-Addo says he will shame his critics by fulfilling all his campaign promises ‘one by one.”

According to him, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is on course to deliver on its campaign promises.

He said his government has initiated a lot of social intervention programmes to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

President Akufo-Addo made the statement while addressing a durbar at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region as part of his four-day tour of the Bono East and Ahafo Regions.

He pointed to the creation of new regions, Youth in Afforestation and Planting for Food and Jobs, as projects which have already been initiated under his administration.

He said his government will continue to shame its critics my fulfilling all of its campaign promises in the build up to the 2016 elections.

“On the creation of the regions, you are all aware my opponents said I was only deceiving Ghanaians to get votes. Have we not created the regions? We said Youth in Afforestation and Planting for Food and Jobs, we have done them,” the President said.

“Whatever I promised they said I cannot do it. I always get headaches when I hear people saying this. I am going to fulfil my promises one after the other to shame my critics.”

He furthered assured that infrastructure would be spread across the region, adding that the new Ahafo Region will not be left out.

According to him, the NPP government is “doing this to show Ghanaians that they have not wasted their votes on us.”

“Three Hundred people have been employed under NABCO in the Tano North Constituency, under Planting for Food and Jobs, Youth in Afforestation, Pollination, 2,500 youths have been employed,” Nana Addo added.