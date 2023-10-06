According to the member of parliament for Assin Central constituency who is vying to be the governing New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election, he would adopt the approach used by former Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari to retrieve stolen public funds from former appointees.
I’ll give politicians 6 months to return stolen monies if I become president – Agyapong
Kennedy Agyapong has indicated that politicians who might have been stealing public funds will not go scot-free if he becomes president of Ghana, saying he would give them a six-month grace period to return them.
He took to his page on X to say that after the six-month grace period, any former government appointee who is found through investigation to have stolen public funds would face the full rigours of the law.
“To be honest, my approach will be Buhari’s own. Anybody who feels that he has stolen Ghana’s money should bring it We will give you 6 months, and if we find you, you will face the law,” Agyapong wrote on Friday, October 6, 2023.
Meanwhile, in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM on Thursday, October 6, he apologized to former President John Dramani Mahama, saying he was unfair to him although he was a wonderful man.
According to him, upon hindsight, he has realized that his harsh criticism of Mahama was unwarranted and it was only fair to render an unqualified apology to the former president.
“The way he has handled me and how I have spoken harshly to John Mahama, I think have not been fair to Mahama. He is such a wonderful man.
“I apologize, I am a human being. I think I recount my relationship with him and all that I want to say I am sorry,” Agyapong said in an interview with Bola Ray.
He however disclosed that he has a good relationship with Mahama’s family, especially his wife.
Kennedy Agyapong was one of the fiercest critics of the Mahama-led National Democratic Congress, causing the party to lose the 2016 election and that of 2020.
If he becomes the NPP’s flagbearer for the 2024 election, he will be competing with Mahama for the presidency.
