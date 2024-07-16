RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’ll lead a demo against Mahama if he fails to debate Bawumia – Koku Anyidoho

Evans Annang

Koku Anyidoho, a former Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to lead a demonstration against Ghana’s former President John Dramani Mahama if he refuses to debate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Koku Anyidoho
Koku Anyidoho

According to Anyidoho, the former president has yet to comment on Dr. Bawumia’s call for a debate, with only Mahama’s associates suggesting that a debate is unnecessary. Anyidoho insists he is waiting for Mahama to personally decline the debate, promising to organise a "no debate, no presidency" demonstration against him.

“For now, it is JM’s aides/cult worshipers who are saying he would not participate in any debate. I am waiting for JM himself to be bold and say to the hearing of Ghanaians that he would not participate in a debate & I will lead a massive ‘No Debate, No Presidency’ demonstration.”

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has called for a debate with the former president, claiming he will expose Mahama’s empty promises. During his nationwide campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia addressed supporters in Nalerigu on July 11, 2024, stating that John Mahama and NDC communicators are struggling to explain the party’s 24-hour economy policy.

Dr. Bawumia said, “I am looking forward to a debate with John Dramani Mahama on the economy and governance, but I am afraid he is running away from a debate, and his people say he doesn’t want to debate. He says he doesn’t want to debate because he knows that I will expose the emptiness of his policies. He says he has a 24-hour economy policy that he cannot explain; it is as empty as an empty barrel. None of his people can explain it, and they say they will be exporting lions and elephants.”

He further noted, “When we meet man-to-man, we can debate, and the country will see where our policies lie, and that is where we should go. Give the country an opportunity to listen to us, but if he chooses not to debate, I will continue to sell my policies to the people of Ghana, and you will take the decision.”

John Dramani Mahama and Koku Anyidoho
John Dramani Mahama and Koku Anyidoho

However, some associates of Mr. Mahama have opposed the call for a debate. They assert that the decision to accept the challenge lies with Mr. Mahama, but they do not believe a debate is necessary.

