I'll measure and punish corrupt NPP gov't officials — Mahama

According to him, his administration would investigate allegations of corruption and scandals levelled against public officials, their families, and friends, adding that the measures to punish corrupt officials in the NPP government would also apply to his appointees.

He referenced former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah's controversial stashing of over $1 million in her Abelemkpe residence, which was stolen by her domestic staff.

In a live Facebook video, Mahama mentioned that the youth's anger against Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia-led Economic Management Team, which has imposed daily hardships on Ghanaians, is understandable due to the national debt increasing from GH¢120 billion to a staggering GH¢658.6 billion.

He indicated that the Ghanaian youth are angry at the poorly executed banking sector clean-out, which led to the loss of more than 10,000 jobs and incurred a debt of GH¢25 billion.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo rejected claims that he is tolerating corruption in his government.

He stated that his administration has undertaken the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of the nation's institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.

Nana Addo reiterated his commitment to fighting and eliminating corruption in the country.

Speaking on Monday, 11 September 2023, during the 2023 Ghana Bar Association Conference held at the University of Cape Coast, he said he would continue to pursue this cause despite being labelled a "clearing agent" by some critics.

