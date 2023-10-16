ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll move to Cote D’Ivoire if Kennedy Agyapong wins the NPP primaries – Maurice Ampaw

Evans Annang

Maurice Ampaw, a private legal practitioner has disclosed that it will be a disaster for Ghana should Ken Ohene Agyapong win the flagbearer race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to the controversial lawyer, he will relocate to Cote D’Ivoire if the Assin Central Member of Parliament wins the November 4 primaries.

Speaking in a Happy FM interview, he said that there is no way the Assin Central legislator will win the NPP presidential primaries slated for November 4, 2023.

“For me personally, if Kennedy Agyapong wins the NPP primaries, I will move to Ivory Coast and if John Mahama wins, I will go to Togo. I have already stated that there is no way Kennedy Agyapong can win.

“I cannot stay under Kennedy Agyapong’s presidency. I cannot fit into it. In the first place, he doesn’t have what it takes to be president. It will be a political disaster for the nation to even consider Ken as a presidential material to the extent that people would vote for him,” he said in Twi.

Maurice Ampaw further stated that Ken Agyapong does not have the markings of a president.

“That is not his area. He was created to fight for the poor not to become president. So, he has already done what he can. His is to fight for the poor and represent his constituency, he has finished doing this.”

He added that Ken becoming the presidential candidate of the NPP would mean that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has won the 2024 elections in advance

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

