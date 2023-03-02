I’ll prioritize industrialization as President of Ghana - Alan Kyeremanten

He said Ghana would have been making about US$50 billion annually if his industrialisation and skills training ideas had been implemented about 22 years ago.

He said if cocoa would have changed Ghana’s economy, that would have happened many years ago. He emphasised the need to focus on other areas of economic development to complement cocoa production.

The former trade minister met with the chiefs and traders in Dambai in the Oti Region to seek their prayer and support for his presidential bid. He said that about 22 years ago, he suggested to the government to invest in palm oil production but it was rejected.

“The people of Krachi East can boast of a well-functioning yam processing factory at Ado Nkwanta within the Krachi East Municipality. This is a clear indication that the NPP government cares for the people of the Oti Region.

“The NPP government has introduced free senior high school, which has helped many parents. These are the reasons why Ghanaians need to allow the NPP government to continue to stay in power,” he said during his campaign in last February.

Pulse Ghana

During a tour of the Dambai market, Kyerematen commented that the market is one of the well-patronised markets in the region. It is patronised by traders from different parts of the country.