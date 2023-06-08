I’ll run a government by the people and for the people – Alan Kyeremanten declares

In a post on social media, Mr. Kyeremanten said: “I will run a government by the people, for the people, and of the people.”

Relatedly, a group of market queens picked the flagbearer nomination forms on behalf of Alan Kyeremanten.

The group, known for its grassroots mobilization efforts, paid the Ghc50,000 fee required for Mr. Kyerematen to participate in the upcoming presidential primaries on November 4.

Leader of the Kumasi Tomato sellers union Comfort Serwaa said they decided to pay the nomination fee for Mr Kyerematen to show that they trust in his capacity and ability to lead this nation.

“We decided that we won’t allow Mr Kyerematen to pick his forms, we will put resources together and pay the fee for him. So we are here to pick the forms for Alan so he can become the President of Ghana.”

Mr Kyerematen resigned from his position as Trades Minister in January 2023 to focus on his presidential ambitions.

This is not the first time the Queens have shown their support, as they have previously donated cement and quarry stones to the Kumasi Race Course Market Women.

