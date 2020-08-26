He said he will make sure ordinary Ghanaians get to understand all relevant details of the document.

Speaking on Wontumi Radio in Kumasi, Maurice Ampaw said the document has good things for Ghanaians therefore the need for everyone to understand.

All radio stations and television stations are my target and I would be moving across the country to explain what is in the NPP Manifesto bits by bits just like I did in the 2013 election petition,” he remarked on Wontumi TV.

“I will do the same to this NPP Manifesto because I think Ghanaians must understand the nitty gritty details in the Manifesto as a binding document so we’re not going to joke with it. We’ll take this Manifesto to the grassroots so that the ordinary Ghanaian understand this NPP Manifesto.” He promised.

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw revealed that as a legal practitioner he’s currently on vacation because the courts will resume work in the month of October, therefore his part-time job will be to explain the NPP Manifesto to every ordinary Ghanaians.