President Mahama also predicted that he will win the NDC flagbearer race resoundingly.

Addressing NDC faithful as part of his campaign tour in the Volta Region, he said: "One of the major things for all of us to do is to come together as one. I believe the party has a very good opportunity in 2020 to win the election and take out the NPP from the government, but we can only do that if we are united as one."

John Mahama and six other aspirants will be contesting to lead the NDC in 2020 on February 29.

President Mahama also said, "I believe that any time the NDC is united as a party, there is no way any party can win a victory over us and, so, I want to pledge to you that we are going to do this presidential primary on 23 February, and after we’ve finished the presidential primaries, we’ll put it behind us and all of us, including my fellow aspirants, will come together as one."

He added: “Whoever wins the primaries, all of us will support that person to go and win victory in 2020 and I wish to pledge to you that if I win or should I say when I win, because I’m confident that I’ll win, I’m confident that with your support I’ll win, I want to pledge to you that all the other aspirants, I’ll bring them together.”