He also promised to break the hold the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC)have on the Ghanaian electorate since 1992.

The newly formed political party, Ghana Union Movement (GUM) founded by the Head Pastor and General Overseer of the Life Assembly Worship Centre in Accra, said it is preparing to win power in the 2020 elections.

According to him, "our intention is not to sabotage any individual, government or political party but to contribute to the democratic shaping of Ghana's development, especially the wellbeing of the citizens."

Addressing the press to announce its agenda for 2020, Osofo Kyiri Abosom said: "The party's goal is to offer Ghanaians the best solutions to addressing the various economic challenges that have derailed Ghana’s development agenda."

Ghana Union Movement

He stated that the NPP and the NDC had failed Ghanaians and it was time for the people to turn their attention to "a new and trustworthy party" which is the Ghana Union Movement.

He said the major areas he would cover all aspects of development, including industrialisation, employment, education, health, sanitation, security, and employment for the youth if voted President in 2020.

"The main target will not be to employ people with only certificates but those with skills that can help transform the country’s economy. The certificate would only be required in specialised areas," he stressed.

Rev Christian Kwabena Andrews, aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom

About GUM

In July this year, the Electoral Commission (EC) confirmed a new political group submitted its application for consideration as a fully-fledged political party.

The slogan for the new party, Ghana Union Movement, is "Arise for Development" and also has "Wobɛte Gum Yɛbrɛ".

The movement's symbol has a logo that portrays a fist of a man against two hands with the name and motto of the movement boldly written around it. It has red, yellow and white as its colours.

Rev. Andrews said the movement was serious about its decision to contest the 2020 presidential race, and not less than 15,000 people had so far registered to be members.