He said the Office of the Special Prosecutor will function under his presidency.

The former president said he will warn Juan appointees from messing against the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Speaking to Accra-based Adom FM, the former President said the current NPP administration is making it difficult for the Special prosecutor to function effectively.

“If we come, we leave the office of the Special Prosecutor to work freely, we will maintain it because it was established by Parliament.”

“And the point is I will warn my appointees against messing with him (Amidu) because, if he gets hold of any of them for corruption, I cannot intervene. And that should be the attitude of a President towards corruption”, he said.

The office of the Special Prosecutor serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level whether they be in public or private sector