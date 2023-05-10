He said delegates of the governing party will choose him ahead of all the other candidates and the majority of these votes will come from farmers.
I’ll win the NPP flagbearer race with votes from farmers – Dr. Afriyie Akoto
Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party has expressed optimism of leading the party into the 2024 general elections.
Recommended articles
Speaking to journalists in Accra, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto says his track record makes him the clear favorite.
“Most of these farmers I met in Upper East, Upper West, Savannah regions are also delegates and party constituencies executives. The one million farmers are the ones who will bear witness to me. Just go to any farmer and ask about the impact I have had on their lives when I was Minister for Food and Agriculture. And they will confess to you, they will tell you. They will vote for me to win,” Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said.
Dr. Akoto officially resigned to focus on his Presidential ambition as he wants to lead the New Patriotic Party into the 2024 general elections.
He served as a Member of Parliament for the Kwadaso Constituency in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region for two terms.
In Parliament, he held the position of Deputy Ranking Member and subsequently the substantive Ranking Member for the Committee on Food, Agriculture and Cocoa Affairs until 2017 when he was appointed the Minister for Food and Agriculture.
The former Food and Agriculture Minister is in fierce competition with Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, and Francis Addai Nimo who have declared their intention to contest in the party’s flagbearership race.
Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said the majority of NPP delegates who are farmers benefited from the policies and programs he initiated during his tenure as the Food and Agric Minister.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh