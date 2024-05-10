I’m good enough to be President of Ghana – Bernard Monarh

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, Mr Mornah said, “…I have insisted that probably I am not good enough to be an MP for a constituency, but I am more than good enough to be the President of the nation.

“There are many reasons because I see that first and foremost the greed of our leadership has collapsed our economy and actually blurred the future of our nation.

“I have also seen that because of lack of courage, our leaders have acquiesced to policies and programmes from Western and Breton Wood institutions that tend to undermine our forward growth as a nation. Thirdly I also see that it appears that sometimes we went [go] to school, and we only learn not to come and apply what we have learnt within the confines of our environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

He also argued that Ghanaians are not experiencing different outcomes because they consistently vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stated, “If we want to do service for our nation, we want to bring about an avalanche of job opportunities for our young, we want to create opportunities for our industry players, we want to ensure that the Ghanaian entrepreneur can match toe to toe to the Western entrepreneurs, to the Eastern entrepreneurs, then you need a new brand and you cannot follow that crowd and expect that something will change.”