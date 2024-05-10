ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

I’m good enough to be President of Ghana – Bernard Monarh

Evans Annang

Bernard Mornah, a former national chairman of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has disclosed his intention to contest as President of Ghana.

Bernard Mornah
Bernard Mornah

He said he has the attributes and qualifications to lead the country.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, Mr Mornah said, “…I have insisted that probably I am not good enough to be an MP for a constituency, but I am more than good enough to be the President of the nation.

“There are many reasons because I see that first and foremost the greed of our leadership has collapsed our economy and actually blurred the future of our nation.

“I have also seen that because of lack of courage, our leaders have acquiesced to policies and programmes from Western and Breton Wood institutions that tend to undermine our forward growth as a nation. Thirdly I also see that it appears that sometimes we went [go] to school, and we only learn not to come and apply what we have learnt within the confines of our environment.”

ADVERTISEMENT
Bernard Mornah
Bernard Mornah Pulse Ghana

He also argued that Ghanaians are not experiencing different outcomes because they consistently vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He stated, “If we want to do service for our nation, we want to bring about an avalanche of job opportunities for our young, we want to create opportunities for our industry players, we want to ensure that the Ghanaian entrepreneur can match toe to toe to the Western entrepreneurs, to the Eastern entrepreneurs, then you need a new brand and you cannot follow that crowd and expect that something will change.”

“And there is a popular saying that if you continue to do something repeatedly you don’t expect different results and that is how come the people of Ghana have not obtained any result apart from you vote NDC out, you vote NPP in, you vote NPP out you bring NDC in.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Hopeson Adorye praises Mahama

Mahama is an angel as compared to this government – Hopeson Adorye ‘confesses’

NDC Chairman, Asiedu Nketia

We’ll make sure Akufo-Addo’s appointees vomit all their loot – Asiedu Nketia

Kingsley Nyarko

Ejisu by-election: OSP investigates alleged bribery of EC staff by Kwadaso MP

Bawumia campaigns

Dr. Bawumia takes campaign to Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions from May 8