Dr. Bawumia last year said it will be suicidal for Ghanaians to hand over the country back to Mahama in 2020.

He said: "I hear the incompetent one says he wants to come back, he wants to come and do more damage, as if he didn’t do enough damage; well we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, we’re waiting for him, oh my God".

He stated that the living conditions of Ghanaians will be worse off if Mahama and the NDC return to office.

However, Mahama in a Facebook live video to interact with Ghanaians said his many years of being in politics has taught him to be civil in his language.

"I've been in politics or in public service since 1996 and that is almost 23 years ago. I believe that we must always be responsible in our discourse and we must be civil in the way we address each other. And, so, I’m not a person who will go deriding anybody. I try to maintain the discourse at a level where people will listen and the discerning Ghanaian will make a choice and, so, it doesn’t matter who is uncivil to me or who abuses me or who throws insults at me.

"I know he calls me 'The Incompetent One' or something like that but it doesn’t really bother me. I think the people of Ghana are discerning and they can tell the contribution that I’ve made to our public service since I’ve been in politics. I will continue to respond as civilly and courteously as possible and I think that it’s for all politicians to learn. Politics need not be dirty. We can play politics at a level that allows people who have the competence to come into it. It’s when it descends into insults that makes people who have the capacity to come and help run our public services, want to stay away from politics and, so, let’s make it clean so that everybody can come in and participate," Mahama noted.

