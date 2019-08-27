He contends that he is not God, therefore he is bound to get some of poll predictions wrong.

Ben Ephson has been under a barrage of criticisms from Saturday due to his predictions that John Dumelo and Sam George will lose in the NDC primaries at Ayawaso West Wuogon and Ningo Prampram respectively.

The Daily Dispatch newspaper managing editor had predicted that actor John Dumelo will struggle to win the Ayawaso West Wuogon primaries, instead, Dumelo won by a landslide. He also observed Sam George was likely to loose the Ningo Prampram ticket, but he won, albeit with a slim margin.

But responding to these criticms, Ephson told GHOne TV that: "People say John Dumelo will lose and he has won so my credibility is as at stake. I am not God…I am a servant of God that is what people forget. I do research. If they say people say it is obvious then they are naive. I could have listed hundred constituencies which were obvious”.

He was quick to point out that he said the former Gender minister Nana Oye Lithur was going to loose the Adenta primaries, and she lost. He also projected accurately, victory for former communications minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu and North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.