The actor turn politician has been spotted in a market in Accra interacting with some potential electorates, particularly traders at the Tesano Santana market Monday morning.

Mr Dumelo pulled a resounding 758 votes out of the 859 votes cast during the weekend. In his victory speech, he mentioned that he will be starting his campaign immediately and he is living to his words.

See photos below of the actor interacting with some people he met at the Tesano Santana market as captured by the lenses of myjoyonline.com.