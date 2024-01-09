I’m ready to serve in any capacity – Dr. Adutwum on running mate speculations

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Tuesday, January 9, the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe affirmed his availability to contribute his services to Ghana whenever called upon.

“I am here to serve my nation, in any capacity I find myself I will serve this nation,” Dr Adutwum said.

The race for Dr Bawumia’s running mate in the upcoming general elections has seen the emergence of notable names, including Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh and MP for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Relatedly, Dr. Adutwum has shot down suggestions for the review of the flagship Free SHS program.

According to him, the policy requires improvements in specific areas rather than a complete review.

Earlier, John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), announced his intention to conduct a comprehensive review of the Free SHS within the first 100 days of taking office, should he be elected in the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at the Trades Union Congress (TUC) in Accra on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, Mahama emphasized the critical role of a solid basic education foundation.

He outlined his plan to assemble a panel of educational experts to formulate an improved framework for implementing the Free SHS policy, which has been a cornerstone of Ghana's education system.

Adutwum speaking on the calls for the Free SHS policy to be reviewed stated that the programme in its current form does not necessitate a review but rather targeted improvements.

Emphasizing the importance of concentrating on teacher training, he stressed the necessity of adequately preparing educators for effective teaching, ultimately resulting in improved learning outcomes.

He said "Anything that you do, there will be areas that need improvements. On improvements, we can look to train teachers and make sure that teachers are well prepared to teach for better learning outcomes....We just have to improve the learning outcomes and ensure that the investment is worth their while of Ghanaians so that they know that their taxpayers are being used to their benefit and we are bridging the gap between the rich and the poor."