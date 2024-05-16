ADVERTISEMENT
I'm self-assured and at ease with connecting with Christians — Bawumia

Emmanuel Tornyi

The New Patriotic Party's (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has encouraged Ghanaians of diverse faiths to peacefully coexist for national unity.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking to clergy in the Northern Region, he expressed confidence and ease in connecting with Christians, citing it as a virtue guided by the Holy Prophet Mohammed.

He said "I don’t think that being a true Muslim means that you cannot get close to Christians. I don’t see how being a true Christian, you cannot get close to Muslims."

"Prophet Mohammed said to the Muslims that of all the religions and faiths of this world, Muslims should get closer to the Christians. That is what the Prophet Mohammed said and so I am very much comfortable and confident in getting close to Christians. My brothers and sister are Christians and I cannot say that I will not get close to them," he added.

He emphasized the importance of promoting the peaceful coexistence among different faiths in Ghana to prevent the infiltration and activities of jihadists. According to him, jihadists often exploit disagreements between believers of various faiths and religions.

According to him, there are many people who are uncomfortable with us [Muslims] getting closer [to Christians] and that is how jihadists and all of the extremists benefit. We are a peaceful country and we always get closer and so let us keep it that way.

