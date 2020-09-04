He is quoted to have said that the 2020 general elections will be between a 'thief' and 'armed robber' in regards to the NDC and NPP.

Upon sober reflection, the former Executive Director of ISODEC says he he is taking that analogy back.

In a statement dubbed ‘Clarification Re: 2020 Contest is between a thief and an armed robber’, he said: “In a radio discussion last week, I used the analogy of a thief and an armed robber to illustrate the fact that we, the electorates, do not have any desirable option going into the 2020 elections.

“Unfortunately, my analogy has been taken literally. The point I sought to make with this analogy was that, if one is to choose between an armed robber and a thief, it will be a difficult one, because none is desirable, and that any attempt to choose one of the two evils ‘will amount to a race to the bottom’.

“These are my personal views and they do not in any way represent those of my organisation.

“Upon subsequent reflection, and with the benefit of hindsight, I find my analogy ill-considered and wish to take this opportunity to retract it, and to apologise unreservedly to all who may have found it offensive in whatever way.