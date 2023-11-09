I'm still an NPP member but my heart and vote is for Alan — Hopeson Adorye

"I’m here to support our father, Alan Kyeremateng in whom I have faith to transform this country," Adorye told Atinka TV during an event of the Movement for Change.
A member of the Alan Kyerematen flagbearership campaign team, Hopeson Adorye has said he’s still a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but he will vote for Alan Kyerematen in the 2024 presidential elections as an independent candidate.
"I am NPP, but I am a sympathiser of Movement for Change. When it is election time, I will vote for Alan Kyeremateng. In Parliament, I will vote for the NPP candidate. If the NPP say they don’t like it, I will take my vote where I want," he said.
According to Adorye, there is freedom of association in politics.
"We have freedom of association. Freedom of association is guaranteed. I believe in Alan Kojo Kyeremateng. That’s why I will vote for him. In 2016, do you know the number of NDC members who voted for Akufo-Addo?" he asked.
He added: "I have faith in Alan Kyeremateng. We need a plan. We have ideas, but where is the plan to execute them? Alan Kyeremateng is the future of the youth of Ghana."
After withdrawing from the NPP's flagbearer race, Alan Kyerematen announced that he would contest the 2024 presidential election as an independent candidate.
He submitted his resignation letter indicating he was no longer interested in being a member of the NPP on Monday, September 25, 2023.
He formed a movement called "Movement for Change," with a monarch butterfly as the symbol.
