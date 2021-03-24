Alban Bagbin said he's the third most powerful person in Ghana after the President and Vice President though, the two gentlemen were good friends long ago.

This comes after Alban Bagbin formed a seven-member committee to probe the petition filed by Dr. Kwabena Duffour, the founder of uniBank Ghana Limited and Prince Kofi Amoabeng following the Bank of Ghana revoking the license of uniBank and UT Bank respectively.

The petition was laid by the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central Mahama Ayariga.

The motion laid before the Speaker of Parliament was challenged by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who said the matter was before a court.

But the Speaker overruled the challenge by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

He said the report of the committee's work will be handled in a manner such that it will not affect the court procedure.

But Kyei Mensah-Bonsu did not take kindly to the Speaker's overruling of his objections.

The Suame MP insisted the Majority Leader is the leader of the House, to which Bagbin retorted and said "I stated it but you're not the leader of the Speaker. At least, I have a position in Ghana. Number three."

The MP rebutted and said: "Number three is not in government" but Bagbin replied: "No, I didn't say in government. I said in the country" and then asked Kyei Mensah-Bonsu: "What is your position in the country?"

He also told the MP: "You've been my good friend from all these years until I became Speaker...Everybody in Ghana was doubting whether, indeed, you were really my friend."

"I've received a lot of calls about us and I said you're my friend and you’re still my friend. Please don’t give credence to that," Alban Bagbin said.