I’m the only candidate that can beat the NDC in 2024 – Dr. Bawumia

At one of the campaign events in Accra, Dr Bawumia said that members of the campaign team of one of his major contenders, Alan Kyerematen, including the Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah, are joining his team because they know is the person who can lead the party to glory.

“You know that I have defended this party and the person who is most likely to beat the NDC and break the eight. I’m also a unifier of this party. I have two godfathers in this party – President JA Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“I can work with everybody in this party... as you know, Opare Ansah is here, he used to be Alan’s major operations director – major! major! He is now with me. Kofi Jamasi. Is with me, isn’t he?

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“So many (are with me now) because they know that I have a big plan. I’m interested in people who can help the party, I don’t care about factionalism. I’m a person who is a unifier… I can work with the old and the young, I can work with the north, east, south and west. I don’t believe in tribalism. I can work with Christians and Muslims,” he said.

After filing his nomination forms in Accra, the Vice President disclosed that he plans to take Ghana to the next level.

According to him, he plans to make Ghana the digital hub of Africa should Ghanaians give him the mandate in the 2024 general elections.