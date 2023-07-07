I’m the only candidate that can win in the swing regions for NPP – Alan Kyeremanten

While addressing delegates in different constituencies as part of his Greater Accra Regional tour, the former Trade and Industry Minister said he has a high approval rating in the four regions to win more votes for the NPP at the national polls.

As part of the cluster engagements, party delegates from Madina, Adentan and Shai Osudoku constituencies converged on the University for Professional Studies, Accra where they were addressed by Mr Kyerematen.

Alan said: “I am the only one that can win Greater Accra, Central, Western and Volta Regions for the NPP as the people of these regions are rooting for me to become the flagbearer of the NPP in 2024.”

The former Trade Minister insisted that he remains the only hope for the NPP to break the eight-year political cycle in the country.

He thus called on the delegates to select a flagbearer who could easily become the next president of the country.

Mr Kyerematen urged the delegates to “listen” to the party’s grassroots who are over six million, and vote for their candidate to lead the party into the next general election.

“As I said, delegates must not only look at their personal benefit but the wider interest of members who put them there,” he said.

Mr Kyerematen also called on the delegates to vote for a candidate who had the welfare of the members at heart.