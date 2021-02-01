"Let me say that we owe the people of Ghana an apology. I think as Parliament, we ought to have done better because people cannot go and queue from morning to evening to elect us to come and be doing this. I am very sorry for what we did on inauguration day. We could have been more decent," the MP who doubles as the Minority Chief Whip said on Citi TV.

Chaos erupted after the Member of Parliament for Tema West, Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah, snatched some ballot papers and attempted to flee from the Chamber.

The ensuing clash lasted several hours until the Ghana Armed Forces moved in to restore calm.

The security detail inside the House attempted to stop him from getting out but he succeeded in exiting and was pursued outside.

He was also chased by Asawase MP Muntaka Mohammed who accosted him and retrieved the ballot papers.

However, Carlos Ahenkorah gave his reasons for snatching the ballot papers.

He said he snatched the ballot papers to ensure President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had the peace of mind to rule the country.

Ahenkorah explained that "I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us".

"I apologise though to my family and friends, both far and near, who may be affected by my actions.

"The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!" he added.

He said he is devastated by the outcome.

"I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they [NDC] would tell us what they want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I'll die for my party any day," he noted.