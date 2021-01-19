According to him, such allegations "Incite hatred among the public with regard to the Judges, expose them to ridicule and put them into disrepute."

In an interview on Accra-based Kingdom FM, he stated that "such allegations of bribery with respect to the judiciary undermine the integrity of and erode public confidence in the justice delivery process, and may result in lawlessness."

The MP alleged that bribery was intended to solicit votes during the Speaker of Parliament elections in the chamber in other to usher Professor Mike Oquaye of the NPP into victory.

Muntaka said: "There was one that was led by, I mean so shamefully, a Supreme Court judge [who] called a colleague lady, telling her what they will give her, she has children [and] they will take care of her children; she can take fuel from the filling station for the four years."

However, the Chief Justice has made it clear to corporate with Muntaka to deal with the matter appropriately.