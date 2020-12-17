He made this known in Techiman South Constituency in the Bono East Region on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, when he paid a visit to the families of victims of the electoral clashes.

Two persons – Abdallah Ayaric and Tajudeen Alhassan – died while four got injured after the military fired warning shots at the Constituency Collation Centre in the early hours of Tuesday, December 8.

Speaking to the media, Mahama said a third person died later at a hospital.

He expressed his "condolences to the relatives of the deceased" and said the EC and the security personnel should be blamed.

John Mahama with Jean Mensa

According to him, "But I must say, things shouldn't have happened this way. This is not our first election. But unfortunately, we find ourselves here due to the incompetence of this Electoral Commission.

"If this was a more advanced country, the EC Chairperson would have been forced to resign in shame. Ghana has been tagged as the beacon of democracy for a long time, but the EC has soiled our reputation. This EC will go down in history as the worst ever."

"We have over the years seen only the police, immigration, and fire services during elections. The military was only needed when things got out of hand. So how come this time around the military was present? And to think that our president termed the deaths as a few. I cannot even claim political power when even life is lost in the process," he added.

The NDC believes they won the Techiman South Constituency but the Returning Officer had declared the results in favour of the Parliamentary Candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, who is also the Deputy Minister of Regional Reorganisation and Development.

Results from that Techiman South Constituency were not added to the total national tally before the final declaration by the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensa.

But John Mahama refused to accept Ghana's President-elect, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as the winner.

He described the election results announced by the Electoral Commission (EC) as "fictionalised."

He said: "I stand before you tonight unwilling to accept the fictionalised result of a flawed election."