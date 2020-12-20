President Akufo-Addo successfully secured a second term in office after garnering over six million votes in the December 7 polls.

The 76-year-old, who contested as the NPP’s presidential candidate, won the election after polling 51.30% of the total votes cast.

His main rival Mahama of the opposition NDC also managed to poll 47.36% of the total votes cast.

The NDC, meanwhile, has rejected the results of the parliamentary and presidential elections, describing it as “flawed”.

Supporters of the party have also been protesting against the Electoral Commission (EC) in various cities across the country.

Following protests in Accra and Takoradi, some NDC supporters in Kumasi also hit the streets on Sunday.

Holding placards with various messages against the EC, they could also be heard chanting ‘no Mahama, no peace’.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chairman of Parliament’s Interior and Defence Committee has called for the arrest Mahama.

Collins Owusu Amankwah accused Mahama of inciting supporters of the NDC to cause trouble following his loss in the presidential elections.

According to him, the former president was behind the numerous demonstrations that have taken place across the country since the election results were announced.

“He [Mahama] should be arrested for instigating party foot-soldiers to perpetrate violence through demonstrations across the country after he lost the election,” Mr. Owusu Amankwah said, as quoted by Adomonline.

“If you are seen to be instigating party supporters to perpetrate violence by burning tyres and throwing stones, then he [Mahama] as a ringleader must be held responsible. So, he must be arrested to advise his supporters that enough is enough.”