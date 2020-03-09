The NDC firebrand said the celebrations was more like a rally for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government than a national one.

Yamoah Ponkoh said on Okay FM that the NPP splurged state resources on party faithfuls and apparatchiks like there is no tomorrow.

He accused the government of merely decorating the Kumasi Sports Stadium and draping trees lining the roads leading to the event grounds with paraphernalia national colors just to give the programme a semblance of state value.

Independence Day parade

"The NPP government did not do anything new with this independence day celebration, they only decided to deceive the people of Kumasi because they have not been able to do anything meaningful for them since they assume power.

"This is a clear indication that the NPP lied to Ashantis when they needed their votes and they think that they can do same again as the next election approaches. No way, the people of Ashanti will not fall for their tricks again," he added.