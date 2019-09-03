The GRA acting Board Chairperson, Adelaide Ahwireng has been tied in a conflict of interest situation involving the rental of two of her commercial properties to the GRA.

It is alleged that the two buildings were rented out at an annual charge of GH¢1.4 million, an amount sources say is exorbitant, particularly considering the location of the properties.

The buildings in question include a three-story duplex and a two-story concrete block property located in the Agbogbloshie South Industrial Area.

In the tenancy agreement between GRA and its Board Chairperson, according to reports by Daily Guide, the Commissioner-General of GRA, Emmanuel Kofi Nti, signed as the tenant whereas Madam Ahwireng signed as a landlord.

The agreement was witnessed by one Edith Ablormeti and Philip Mensah.

The three-story duplex commercial building comprising open spaces, wet ancillary areas was rented out for GH¢49,035.16 per month or GH¢588,421.92 per annum to be used as STO Office of the GRA.

The second building, a two-storey office accommodation property went for a monthly rent charge, according to the agreement, of GH¢50,400 or GH¢604,800.00 annually.

The tenancy agreement started on June 1, 2019, and expected to expire May 31, 2024.

The anti-corruption crusader in an interview on Accra-based Starr FM Azeem described the development as sad.

He said "It's really sad that such a thing is happening at the GRA. And this is not the first time we hearing things of this nature.

"The staff of GRA complains of not being adequately remunerated meanwhile some board members are taking lots of money in the name of rent. A prompt investigation should be done and the contract abrogated."

Board members

In 2017, a nine-member Board of Directors for the GRA was inaugurated by the Deputy Finance Minister, Kwaku Kwarteng.

The board, chaired by Harry Owusu also has GRA's Commissioner-General Kofi Nti and a Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Millison Narh, as members.

The rest are Carlos Kingsley, Ernest Akore, Colonel Kojo Damoah, Ms. Adelaide Ahwireng, Ms. Juliana Addo-Yobo, and Major Ablorh-Quarcoo.