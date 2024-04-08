He predicted that Dr. Bawumia if elected, would be sworn in with the Holy Quran, a move he believed would resonate profoundly with people of faith across the nation.
Islam will become powerful in Ghana if Bawumia wins – Pius Hadzide assures Muslims
The Asuogyaman Constituency New Patriotic Party(NPP) parliamentary candidate, Pius Enam Hadzide has assured that Islam would become powerful in Ghana if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is elected as President.
Highlighting the potential impact on the Islamic community, Hadzide asserted that under a Bawumia presidency, the Islamic religion would experience a surge in influence and authority within Ghana.
“Since the days of our forefathers, all Presidents we have had are Christians sworn into office with the Bible. For the first time in the history of Ghana Insah Allah 7th January 2025, we will have a new president who will raise the Holy Quran to swear. It will be a pride for all people of faith in the country regardless of the party you support” Pius Enam Hadzide told a section of Muslims in Akosombo.
He added, "Islamic religion will have strong influence and authority. I tell you, it will become powerful in Ghana”.
“So it is the turn of Muslims in the country. I strongly believe that this election, Muslims will support their own in the contest”.
Hadzide cited the NPP’s initiatives aimed at benefiting Muslims, including reforms in the Hajj pilgrimage process to enhance efficiency and dignity, the establishment of the Zongo Development Fund, and government support for Islamic schools through the deployment of trained teachers.
Hadzide expressed his conviction that the inauguration of Dr. Bawumia, a Muslim, would mark a significant departure from Ghana’s historical norm, where all past presidents have been Christians who took their oath of office with the Bible
