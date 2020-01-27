Article 62 of the Constitution states;

A person shall not be qualified for election as the President of Ghana unless

(a) he is a citizen of Ghana by birth;

(b) he has attained the age of forty years; and

(c) he is a person who is otherwise qualified to be elected a Member of Parliament, except that the disqualifications set out in paragraphs (c), (d), and (e) of clause (2) of Article 94 of this Constitution shall not be removed, in respect of any such person, by a presidential pardon or by the lapse of time as provided for in clause (5) of that article.

The job of a Head of State of every country is a very daunting one, depending on the population.

There is a saying that goes like "Life begins at 40" and Joyce Bawah believes the adage erroneously to suits the country, adding that Ghana must reconsider the age limitation of Presidential aspirants.

In a tweet, she wrote: "This week, I have been pondering over the age limitation placed on the qualification for President by Article 62 of our constitution, in the light of the age of the recently elected Prime Minister of Finland. She is currently for thirty-five years.

"Finland’s PM is currently thirty-five years. It is time for Ghana to reconsider the provisions of Article 62, I think. Yes, life they say, begins at forty (40) but all of us who are above 40 or in our 40s also know that life actually starts way before 40!"