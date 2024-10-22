ADVERTISEMENT
‘It’s very bad’ – Akufo-Addo’s ‘brother’ Dr Fiifi Ofori Atta speaks on the economy

Pulse Staff

Dr Fiifi Ofori Atta, a relative of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has voiced strong disapproval of Ghana’s current economic crisis under the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In an interview shared by the X page @Deck360Ghana, Dr Ofori Atta described the situation as “very bad and unprecedented,” highlighting how difficult life has become for many Ghanaians.

He was unsparing in his criticism, not only of President Akufo-Addo but also of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who had been promoted by the NPP as an “economic wizkid” and a “messiah” capable of solving the nation's financial challenges. Dr Ofori Atta, however, expressed disappointment in Bawumia's performance, stating that the Vice President has been a complete failure in addressing the country’s economic woes.

Dr Ofori Atta made these remarks while wearing a T-shirt branded with Alan Kyerematen’s name, suggesting that he may support the opposition figure, who resigned as the Minister of Trade and Industry in the NPP government.

His comments come at a time when economic hardships in Ghana have been a major concern for citizens, with rising inflation, unemployment, and a depreciating currency putting immense pressure on households. Dr Ofori Atta’s candid remarks reflect growing discontent, even within the ranks of those closely associated with the governing party.

This public criticism, from someone believed to be a close relative of the President, further underscores the extent of dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy, signalling a need for urgent corrective measures as the country grapples with its financial challenges.

