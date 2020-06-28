Speaking at his acclamation as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, June 27, 2020, he said: "We have been busy in the delivery of physical infrastructure as well, and I am happy to report that, after just three-and-a-half years in office, I can say, without any fear of contradiction, that every constituency in this country has seen the provision of some basic infrastructure to their communities."

"In other words, we have not limited the construction and building of infrastructure to the cities, but our towns and villages are seeing development as well because we do not believe in leaving any community out of the development programme of Ghana.

"The provision of water, toilets, warehouses to store agricultural products are all helping to improve the look of the rural areas of our country," he said.