I’ve fulfilled all my promises so give me a chance to lead – Bawumia to Ghanaians

Evans Annang

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that he deserves to be voted as President in the 2024 general elections.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said this is based on the fact that he has fulfilled all the promises he made to Ghanaians as a Vice President.

Bawumia outlined about thirty initiatives he has promised and fulfilled during his tenure as vice president in the last seven years.

Speaking at an engagement with traders’ associations and magazine leaders at Sunyani in the Bono Ahafo Region on Wednesday (27 March), Bawumia cautioned against voting for the NDC.

“I have never been a president, I’m just the vice-president, but I have really worked. My opponent has been a president before, but I have really delivered on my promises.”

“When I said we will roll out Ghana Card, we delivered. When I said children will be issued with Ghana Card at birth, it has come to pass. When I promised a digital address system it was fulfilled…..”

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

“When I said we will introduce a paperless port, it came to pass, when I said Zipline will deliver medicines with drones in Ghana, it was fulfilled . . . I promised removing ghost names from government payroll, we executed it…,” Bawumia said.

Recently, Dr. Bawumia alleged that the GRA was engaging in the harassment of businesses under the pretense of tax collection.

These remarks were made during a dialogue with members of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, as part of the manifesto committee's efforts to gather input for the upcoming 2024 elections.

Dr. Bawumia linked the ongoing issue to the GRA's policy of imposing unattainable goals on its officers, which in turn prompts them to levy excessive taxes on established businesses.

