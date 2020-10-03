He said he has not lied to them to get into office adding that he has been truthful to Ghanaians in delivering on his campaign promises, therefore, deserves another term to do more.

According to him, more than 80 percent of his promises, including the Free SHS policy, had been fulfilled.

"I have not lied to Ghanaians. The delivery of all the promises I made in 2016 is on course, and I stand on this to ask for another term," he said.

Addressing the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs in Koforidua on the first day of his three-day tour of the Region, the President said his government had executed 1,481 projects with 768 completed, while 713 were ongoing adding that 48 of the projects were in the health sector, 40 in road construction and 201 in the water sector, with all aimed at improving the living conditions of the people.

He also announced that construction of the Eastern Railway line from Koforidua-Oda to Huni-Valley would commence by the close of the year.

On his part, the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has said Okyenman is solidly united behind the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his bid to win the December 2020 general elections.

According to the Okyenhene, "all of his (President Akufo-Addo) policies have affected every part of Ghana, and have been of immense benefit to every Ghanaian. This is because he has an ancestry where greed and the love of money are eschewed. Service to the Ghanaian people is what he, President Akufo-Addo, is all about."

He continued: "The President could have easily been someone whose only motivation in the office is to amass wealth for himself. But, no, he has not done that at all. On the contrary, he has implemented policies that have benefitted us all, and improved our living standards."