J.A Kufour made Ken Agyapong rich – Captain Smart reveals

In a rant on his Onua TV show, Captain Smart he was one of the few people who defended the Assin Central lawmaker when allegations of him dealing in drugs popped up.

“When people rose against you that you sold cocaine I told them it is not correct. I know how you were once beaten in Texas. When you were in the US you weren’t selling cocaine.

"It is JA Kufuor who gave you an GH¢80million contract to supply air-conditioners to ministries and agencies across the country. If all Ghanaians had the benefit of such contract, everyone would be rich.”

“And you had the effrontery to insult JA Kufuor, a hand that fed you. I’m not scared of you so don’t try intimidating me. Take it cool because I’m not scared of you. Show Ghanaians document of the house you owned in 1975. “

“You became rich when JA Kufuor became President of this country. We know but you had the effrontery to insult JA Kufuor. He made you who you are today,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong and Captain Smart have been on war path for some weeks now with either side firing salvos as and when the opportunity avails.