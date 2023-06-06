James Quayson will win Assin North by-election – Sammy Gyamfi

In a statement on the NDC Communication Officer stated on the Supreme Court’s full ruling which was released on Monday June 5, 2023 indicated that he is confident the NDC candidate will come out victorious in the by-election.

“As a discerning and objective Ghanaian, judge for yourself if the Supreme Court’s decision to annul Hon. Quayson’s election is fair or not.

“In all this, I am glad that the good people of Assin North in whom sovereignty resides, will have the opportunity to do JUSTICE in this matter once and for all, on 27th June, 2023. I have no doubt in my mind, having been on the ground and interacted with many of them the past few days, that they will not falter. And that, they will vote for Hon. James Gyakye Quayson. I have no doubt in my mind, that they will vote for JUSTICE AND GENUINE DEVELOPMENT,” he stated.

Parliament of Ghana through the Clerk to Parliament, Cyril Kwabena Oteng Nsiah has written to the Electoral Commission (EC) of the occurrence of a vacancy in the Assin North Constituency.

In a release dated May 31, 2023 the Electoral Commissioner, Jean Adukwei Mensah announced June 27, 2023 for the Assin North for a by-election.

She indicated that nominations will be received at the Assin North District Office of the Commission from Monday the 12th of June 2023 to Wednesday, the 14th of June, 2023 between the hours of 9:00am to 2:00pm to 5:00pm on each day.