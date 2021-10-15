The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa speaking at the 2021 ECOWAS Parliamentary Seminar held in Winneba in the Central region, described the 2020 general elections as historic, credible, and cost-effective.
Over 1 million ballot papers were printed in favour of NPP - Mahama
The 2020 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has said more than one million extra ballot papers were thumb-printed in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.
She said the comparative cost of the election was reduced by 41% which is equivalent to 90 million dollars.
She stated that the 2020 elections was a historic one for the transparency, credibility, cost-effectiveness, high turnout, and peaceful conduct that characterised it.
But Mahama disagreed with her and said over one million ballot papers were thumb-printed in favour of the NPP.
According to him, "More than one million extra ballot papers were printed, which the EC claimed happened by mistake but on the day of the elections, some of the more than one million extra ballot papers had already been secretly thumb-printed in favour of the NPP."
Addressing the Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan, Nana Nteboah Prah, recently, as part of his Thank You tour of the Western Region, he said "And, so, all these things dented the credibility of the polls and caused an embarrassment."
He added: "I heard her [Jean Mensa] say ‘it’s the best election Ghana has ever had and yet you run away from scrutiny at the Supreme Court.
"So, how do you boast that it's the best election ever?"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh