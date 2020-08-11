She said the ticket of John Mahama and Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang will be a no contest for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on December 7.

Speaking on Asaase Radio in Accra, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said Ghanaians will have a choice to compare the tenures of the two leading candidates Andy that will favor the NPP.

“As to comparisons of the tickets, I hate to say it but it’s a no contest because the former the president is a very known entity and he is the one the ballot so as much as I admire his running mate, I don’t think she [Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyeman] really is going to add much value to the ticket and they all recongise that”

She added; “The gentleman [John Mahama] on the ballot is one whom Ghanaians know very very well and Ghanaians delivered a resounding and unequivocal verdict in 2016 and my sentiment going around is that, not much has changed in terms of the way people view him [John Mahama] and he seems to be living in an alternative reality.”

On the announcement of the opposition NDC’s running mate, the Communications Minister said; “They [John and Jane] tried to do something to get some excitement going but it didn’t last very long and I think it’s all pitted out quickly.”

I stand with Hawa Koomson: Ursula Owusu declares support for colleague

Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the plight of Ghanaians under the watch of the John Mahama-led administration was ‘a living hell’ experience for many and urges the populace to be wise in exercising their franchise.

“I can only be thankful that this is the ticket that they are presenting to the Ghanaian people who have tasted both leaders Akufo-Addo, John Mahama] and seen what both can offer and it is no a contest.”