The work on dredging the gutter, he said, was informed by a promise he made to the community when he paid a visit to assess the discomfort residents face.

According to him, "When it rains, here becomes flooded. It’s been flooding every single year. The people have complained that at least the gutter should be widened... If you look at the Christian Village bridge, it’s low and so when it rains, all the debris and everything collects and that’s how come the water levels here rise up."

John Dumelo dredges gutter

"It's very pathetic. When it rains people carry their mattresses, their TV sets just waiting for the water to come down. This is Ayawaso West and it’s not fair. I'm an action person; once I said I’ll do it; I'll do it to be able to help the people. To be honest, what we are doing today is not going to help the people 100% but it’s going to help them at least 30 or 40%," he added.