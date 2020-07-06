He made this promise while on his campaign tour in the constituency before the Parliamentary primaries that he would support the constituency with tricycles popularly known as Aboboyaa in Ghana. Ten (10) of these Aboboyaa were presented to the constituency and shared amongst the various electoral areas.

In addition to these, he also made a presentation of thirty (30) megaphones to the various electoral areas to be used in amassing people and also to spread the good deeds of the NPP Government. It was stressed that these megaphones has come at the right time since it can be used to educate people on the need to come out and register in order to be a part of the citizenry who have the power to vote.

According to Lawyer John Ampontuah Kumah, the PC elect for the constituency, "it is very important that we all take part in the quest of making Ghana a lovely place to live in. As the popular saying goes that promises are meant to be broken, I say promises are meant to be fulfilled."

This is just a token from my heart to the various electoral areas for having the trust and confidence in me by voting for me as their PC. I will continue to be truthful to you in the delivery of all promises made.

He, therefore, urged all to take very good care of the Aboboyaa and megaphones presented to them as they mark the beginning of the great things they're about witnessing within the constituency hence the slogan "Ejisu Daakye...... Ɛmmerɛ no nie".

Ending his speech, he cautioned the people to be very careful and a protector of each other against the deadly Novel Coronavirus.

He again implored all and sundry to observe all the COVID-19 protocols in order not to put their lives in danger so that they can all make the vision of the party achievable by voting for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to do more for the people of Ghana.

