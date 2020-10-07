He will, however, be represented by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia.

In an announcement on social media, he said: “I reviewed my nomination forms and signed the relevant portions for filing. General Secretary [of NDC], Johnson Asiedu Nketia will [on] Wednesday, file the nomination papers at the Electoral Commission on my behalf."

"Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and I want to say a big thank you for supporting our candidature,” Mahama said in the post.

The life of John Dramani Mahama as a politician

John Mahama is currently on a campaign tour of the Western North Region and his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman is in the Eastern Region.