He said the current 'hardships' will multiply if Ghanaians make the mistake of voting for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo again in the December 7 polls.

The NDC flagbearer was speaking at the launch of the party’s campaign ahead of the December polls on Wednesday, 7 October 2020 at Sefwi-Wiaso in the Western-North Region.

“Ghana will be doomed if we stay four more years trapped within the fake reality where the NPP propaganda machine paints a rosy picture that everything is perfect while in reality, it is rampant corruption, collapsing businesses and never-before-seen levels of unemployment and underdevelopment,” he stated.

Mr. Mahama said: “The battle to transform our dear country starts now”.

“The change starts now”, he stressed.

“It is our sacred duty to win this battle to deliver true change, not for ourselves but for all Ghanaians who deserve to live a better and dignified life.”