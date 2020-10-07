John Mahama said the NDC has so far not been satisfied with some processes ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

Mahama made this known at the launch of the party’s 2020 national campaign in Sefwi Wiawso in the Western North Region.

John Mahama

He noted that the NDC has already notified the Electoral Commission (EC) of some instances of infraction that they are not happy about.

“We have had concerns to draw the Commission’s attention to many instances of infraction and actions that have not satisfied us,” the former President said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“While we are expecting the Commission to live above reproach, I want to assure you all that the NDC is very well-prepared, and we will police the ballots from all polling stations, through the constituencies to the regional and finally to the national collation centres.”

“This is our battle for Ghana’s future. Let’s embrace it like our very lives depend on it because Ghana deserves to be in a better place where everyone has the chance to thrive and prosper.”

Mahama further expressed confidence that the combination of himself and Prof. Jana Naana Opoku-Agyemang will win the 2020 polls.

“I want to assure all the teaming supporters of the NDC, our sympathizers, well-wishers, and the millions of people waiting to vote for John Mahama, Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, and the NDC that we are winning the election,” he added.