Mr. Rawlings, leader of the uprising, will deliver the keynote address for the event which will be on the theme, “Strengthening the Spirit of Patriotism, Resilience and Integrity in Difficult Times”.

Due to existing social distancing protocols and a ban on gatherings instituted by the government as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be open to the public.

READ ALSO: Opinion: Disaster looms as EC readies to fail Ghanaians

According to the anniversary planning committee, other speakers at the e-durbar will include NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia as well as Dr. Benjamin Kunbuor; Ambassador Dan Abodakpi and Sussie Efua Adoboe, all leading members of the NDC. Select members of the media have been invited to cover the e-durbar.

All non-invited media houses and the general public have been advised to log on to the former President’s social media platforms to watch a live broadcast of the event.

The social media handles are as follows:

Facebook - @JerryJohnRawlings

Twitter - @JerryJohnRawlings

Youtube - @JerryJohn

As part of the celebrations, donations will be made to the Muslim community in commemoration of the Eid al-Fitr and select medical facilities will receive PPE to support the fight against the coronavirus.

Ahead of the durbar, which will be broadcast from Mr. Rawlings' office, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony and lighting of the perpetual flame at Nungua Last Stop where the famous June 4 tree is located.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: NDC no longer a “big force” to challenge NPP – Freddie Blay

On June 4, 1979, members of the military, drawn mostly from the junior ranks and inspired by mass social and public discontent, took over the governance of the country after it had sunk into a state of social, economic, and political decay.

The following three months led to a ‘housecleaning’ exercise after which elections were held and the mantle of political leadership handed over to the government of the People’s National Party, ushering in the Third Republic