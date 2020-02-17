He said abject poverty has deprived them adding that the ladies don't satisfy men in the NDC rather than allowing the men to marry their political opponents.

He mentioned the General Secretary of the NPP, John Boadu, the Deputy Minister of for Roads and Highways, and the National Organiser of the NPP who are 'chopping' the NDC girls.

"Now see, when we were in power, we had something in our pockets and we played with the NPP ladies. But now that we are in opposition, Anthony Karbo, John Boadu and Sammy Awuku have taken our girls…They have taken our girls because we have no money," he said on Accra-based Okay FM.

John Boadu, General Secretary of the NPP

His comment follows an NDC executive of the party, Chief Biney, who married a government appointee of the NPP, Afia Akoto.

"The heartbeat, strength, and strategy of winning 2020 or election for NDC, is in the hands of the national organizer and his deputies. There is no room for family, love or stomach when leading us (NDC) as a national executive for (war) elections while wining and dining with our opponents (enemies). The party is very naked now my people.

National Organiser of NPP, Sammy Awuku

"Fear buttocks, my brother. These huge buttocks will make Chief Biney sleep on election day and forget his assignment. If for example, we deploy him in Ashanti Region, by the time he goes, Wontumi has finished us," Atubiga said.

Earlier, he pleaded with the ladies in the NDC to satisfy their executives by sleeping with them which will enhance the progress of the party.

"Is not proper for the Deputy National Organizer, Chief Hamilton Biney to marry from the NPP because we are in the election year and this lady can reveal confidential information and secrets to the NPP to win the 2020 elections," Atubiga said.

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo

"I'm also urging the ladies in the NDC to allow the party executives to sleep with them which will always boost their confidence and promote the ideology of NDC," he added.