Ken Agyapong acts like he’s the only sensible politician in Ghana – Buaben Asamoah fires back

In an interview on Accra based Happy FM, Mr. Asamoah said the recent rants about Sarah Adwoa Safo by Kennedy Agyapong should not go unpunished by the party.

“Kennedy Agyapong has more wisdom than every Ghanaian. He is so sensible and understands politics better than every Ghanaian. I just pray the pot of wisdom he is carrying doesn’t fall and crack like that of Kwaku Ananse.”

Buaben Asamoah described utterances of Kennedy Agyapong as unfair to Adwoa Safo and the NPP hence reasons for his call for disciplinary action against him (Kennedy).

“I don’t think Kennedy should be telling the world what we are discussing indoors, it is not fair to the party at this time. He should be disciplined,” he said.

Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong after Buaben Asamoah called for sanctions against him over his recent criticism of colleague NPP Parliamentarian Sarah Adwoa Safo described him (Buaben Asamoah) as a failed lawyer.

He further added, “He [Yaw Buaben Asamoa] is a waste to the party. I have told you everything that is going on in the party, what role has he played? The problems we’re facing in the NPP with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. His arrogance, he lost because of his arrogance at Adenta and now he is coming out with a tweet.”