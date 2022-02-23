RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Ken Agyapong acts like he’s the only sensible politician in Ghana – Buaben Asamoah fires back

Evans Annang

The Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoah has reacted to calls by Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin Central to be sacked from his role.

Ken Agyapong and Buaben Asamoah

He said the renegade politician and businessman acts like he is the wisest man in Ghana.

In an interview on Accra based Happy FM, Mr. Asamoah said the recent rants about Sarah Adwoa Safo by Kennedy Agyapong should not go unpunished by the party.

“Kennedy Agyapong has more wisdom than every Ghanaian. He is so sensible and understands politics better than every Ghanaian. I just pray the pot of wisdom he is carrying doesn’t fall and crack like that of Kwaku Ananse.”

Buaben Asamoah described utterances of Kennedy Agyapong as unfair to Adwoa Safo and the NPP hence reasons for his call for disciplinary action against him (Kennedy).

“I don’t think Kennedy should be telling the world what we are discussing indoors, it is not fair to the party at this time. He should be disciplined,” he said.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong after Buaben Asamoah called for sanctions against him over his recent criticism of colleague NPP Parliamentarian Sarah Adwoa Safo described him (Buaben Asamoah) as a failed lawyer.

He further added, “He [Yaw Buaben Asamoa] is a waste to the party. I have told you everything that is going on in the party, what role has he played? The problems we’re facing in the NPP with communication are because of Yaw Buaben Asamoa. His arrogance, he lost because of his arrogance at Adenta and now he is coming out with a tweet.”

“All the current executives including Yaw Buaben Asamoa, if they don’t vote them out I will form a political party,” he told Accra-based radio on Tuesday, February 22.

