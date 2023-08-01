Ken Ofori-Atta's mid-year budget review was a 'funeral dirge' — Adongo

"We all listened to the funeral dirge... At some point, I had to wake up and ask them to wake up from sleep and listen to the man.

"So, when they finally got up and said 'Yeah Yeah', they were sleeping. So, I was surprised when they suddenly woke up, they were shouting when they hadn’t heard the man speaking," Adongo said.

Ken Ofori-Atta delivering the budget statement said Ghana is currently making modest gains in turning the economy around after experiencing severe economic hardship in 2022.

He highlighted the significant progress made in Ghana’s economy since the decision to go to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

He told Parliament that we have turned the corner and, more importantly, we are determined to continue down that path.

The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticized Ken Ofori-Atta.