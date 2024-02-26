According to Cudjoe, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo could have simply mentioned it casually, as formalizing the appointment is deemed an unnecessary expenditure of taxpayers' money.
Ken Ofori-Atta's new job role unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe
Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and President of IMANI Africa, has characterized the designation of Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, as Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investment as "unnecessary."
Recommended articles
In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "I think it's unnecessary. The President may have mentioned it in passing that Ken could be an advisor, but to make it official, signing and putting it on paper. Ken is prim and proper, and so he wants us to know that it’s indeed on paper. That’s the feeling we get.
"The moment you officialise it, then he will be traveling all in the name of an international envoy, which means he will use our taxpayers’ money to travel all in the name of getting financial aid for the country."
Nana Addo designated Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance in a strategic move aimed at enhancing Ghana's global economic standing.
Having previously served as the Minister of Finance in Nana Addo's administration, Ofori-Atta brings financial expertise to his new role.
The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, conveyed the President's decision in a statement dated February 15, 2024, extending congratulations to Ofori-Atta on his appointment and expressing best wishes for his future endeavors.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh