Ken Ofori-Atta's new job role unnecessary — Franklin Cudjoe

In an interview on Accra-based Adom FM, he said "I think it's unnecessary. The President may have mentioned it in passing that Ken could be an advisor, but to make it official, signing and putting it on paper. Ken is prim and proper, and so he wants us to know that it’s indeed on paper. That’s the feeling we get.

"The moment you officialise it, then he will be traveling all in the name of an international envoy, which means he will use our taxpayers’ money to travel all in the name of getting financial aid for the country."

Pulse Ghana

Nana Addo designated Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance in a strategic move aimed at enhancing Ghana's global economic standing.

Having previously served as the Minister of Finance in Nana Addo's administration, Ofori-Atta brings financial expertise to his new role.