Kennedy Agyapong is just a noisemaker in the NPP - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Nyaho-Tamakloe, in a Joy News interview, disclosed his perception of Kennedy Agyapong as someone who ‘makes noise’ in the NPP.

He questioned the commitment of Kennedy Agyapong, challenging him to come out and declare what he has done for the party.

The former diplomat said that unlike Kennedy Agyapong, the likes of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Alan Kyerematen and Kwabena Agyepong have a track record of stepping up for the party when needed.

“I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong in the party. I know someone who makes noise in the party but I don’t know Kennedy Agyapong. We also keep praising people but what has he done for the party? He should come out with it. I know those I’ve mentioned and the work they’ve done for the party.

“He might have done something for the party, then he should come forward. I don’t know what he has done for the party. All the names I mentioned including Bawumia have definitely done something for the party,” he said.

Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Agyapong has officially declared his intention to contest as flagbearer of the NPP for the 2024 elections.

Agyapong is hoping to succeed president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP going into the 2024 elections.